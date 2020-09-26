1933 to 2020



RYE, NH – Marilyn "Lyn" Duane Beattie, 87, passed away from dementia and complications of a fractured hip on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 with family by her side at Evolve at Rye.



Marilyn was born on March 10, 1933 in Monmouth, N.J. and was the daughter of the late Frank and Grace Duane. She graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1950 and went on to Cornell University to receive a BS in Nursing.



In 1956, she married the love of her life, Dr. James Beattie, and worked as a nurse in N.Y. Hospital and Memorial Hospital. Together they moved to France and traveled all over Europe while her husband was stationed in Rochefort Sur Mer. They moved to Seattle Washington in 1961 for her husband to enter his residency in Pathology. In 1965 they moved back to New England and settled down in Andover Mass. and raised their two children. In 1978, they moved to Wallis Sands Beach, Rye, N.H. They were married for 64 years.



Lyn was a lover of the outdoors and was happiest climbing a mountain or riding her bicycle. She was an avid mountain hiker and member of the Appalachian Mountain Club 4000 Footer committee. She was a leader on many hikes and became friends with many other experienced hikers in New England. Lyn was the first woman to hike the 200 highest peaks in New Hampshire in winter. As a member of the Highpointers Club of the United States, she along with her husband traveled and hiked 48 state highpoints. They also went on several hiking trips in Europe, South America, and Nepal.



Besides her love of hiking, she enjoyed taking long walks on the beach, bird watching, tide pooling, winter skiing, and spending time with her family. She especially loved teaching her children and grandchildren the wonders of nature.



She was a member of the Rye Driftwood Gardening Club, Andover Bridge Club, UNH Marine Docents, and volunteered at the Seacoast Science Center, The American Red Cross, and IMEC of North Hampton, N.H.



She is survived by her husband Dr. James Beattie of Rye, NH., son Douglas and wife Laurie Beattie of Rye, N.H., daughter Susan and husband David Anderson of Bartlett, N.H., grandsons Michael and wife Bethany Harunkiewicz, Steven and wife Elian Beattie, and great granddaughter Kara Harunkiewicz.



She is predeceased by her brother Rodman Duane and grandson Jhaime Dye.



The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Evolve's staff for taking great care of Lyn.



SERVICES: A private service will take place in the future.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store