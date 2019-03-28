|
WHITEFIELD, N.H. - Marilyn Brado-MacDonald died at the Summit by Morrison Memory Care Unit in Whitefield, N.H. on Monday, March 25, 2019.
She was born March 8, 1929 and raised in Jackman, Maine.
Marilyn was pre-deceased by her first husband, Richard R. Brado; a son, Richard E. Brado; and her second husband, Robert M. MacDonald.
She is survived by her son, Barry C. Brado and his wife Doreen, of Dalton, N.H.; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Marilyn loved reading, traveling and music, and she was an accomplished pianist. She retired as the Children's Librarian for the City of South Portland in 1994. In her retirement years in Kennebunk, she enjoyed volunteering at the Kennebunkport public library and reading to children.
Donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, P.O. Box 391, Kennebunkport, ME 04046 earmarked to the Children's Library.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster, N.H. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019