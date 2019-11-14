Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Marilyn E. Small

Marilyn E. Small Obituary
YORK, Maine - Marilyn E. (Trafton) Small, 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on November 12, 1935 in York, Maine daughter of the late Carroll B. and Elizabeth H. (Osgood) Trafton. She lived a long, happy life on Chases Pond Road. Marilyn enjoyed time with her family, spending time in her yard, going to Church, playing her organ, the holidays, donuts and butter.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Conrad "Connie" L. Small and a grandson Ben Small.

She is survived by her four children, Cheryl and husband Darryl Day, Cindy Harmon, Timmy Small and Meg, Randy and wife Tracey Small; grandchildren Jason, Shelley, Melissa, Mandy, Elizabeth, Payton and McKenzie; 12 great-grandchildren; lots of nieces and nephews; brothers Norman, Burke, Wayne, Garry and sister Eppie.

SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
