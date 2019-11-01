|
GREENLAND – Marilyn Gladys Daley, 86, of Greenland and formerly of Haverhill, Mass., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Marilyn was born in Haverhill on April 30, 1933, the only daughter of the late Regnar and Vivian (Cheney) Nilsson.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Halsey and her husband, James of Greenland, Laurie Perry of Sandown and Linda Dow of Haverhill. Marilyn also leaves her brother, Brian Nilsson and his wife Carol of Wellington, Fla., her seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Richard F. Daley and her brothers, Regnar, Edwin and Wayne Nilsson.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Rt. 111 in Kingston, N.H. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Marilyn's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019