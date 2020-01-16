|
|
KITTERY POINT, Maine - Marilyn J. Hoyt, 87, of Foyes Lane, Kittery Point, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 following a short illness. Born on October 16, 1932 to Bernard P. and Edna M. (O'Brien) Ruger.
She and her loving husband of 68 years, Beryl Hoyt, settled and raised their family in Kittery Point.
She is survived by her husband, Beryl; their children Gary (Anita) Hoyt, Nancy (Ross) Eslinger, Sharon Cray, Brian (Cellissa) Hoyt; seven grandchildren and their partners, and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by her aunt, Florence DiSilVestro; brother Donald (Anita) Ruger; sister Gloria Yates; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marilyn was predeceased by her brother William Ruger, and son Steven Paul.
SERVICES: Friends and relatives are invited to visit with her family on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., and attend services on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. A reception will be held following the service at The View in Kittery Point. Online condolences may be made and full obituary viewed by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Family flowers are welcome, and donations to honor Marilyn may be made to Footprints Food Pantry, P.O. Box 246, Kittery, ME 03904, or to your local SPCA. Care for the Hoyt family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020