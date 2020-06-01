WESTBROOK, Maine - Marilyn Joanne (Bridges) Palmer passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was known for her sweet, loving nature, her intelligence, interest in current events, politics and sports, sense of humor, and her gift of conversation. Marilyn comes from a large extended family in Kittery, Maine who loved her, as did her many friends.
Marilyn was born April 20, 1934, the daughter of Thomas Samuel Bridges and Marion Agnes (Leary) Bridges. She graduated from Robert W. Traip Academy in 1951. She was an accomplished student athlete, the star of her varsity basketball team, and enjoyed playing the piano and would entertain her family and friends often.
Marilyn worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where she made a successful career in Transportation Shop 02 and received numerous Outstanding Employee awards.
Marilyn married Curtis Palmer (Chuck) in 1958 and together they raised two children. After sixty-two years together, Marilyn passed away on the day that Curtis was laid to rest at the First Parish Church cemetery in York, Maine.
Marilyn loved sports and cheered passionately for her favorite teams, the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, and New York Yankees. She followed her teams intensely, quoting statistics and recapping the previous day's games. She was an avid golfer and member of the York Golf & Tennis Club for nearly 57 years. She captained league teams, organized tournaments and socials and was a leader of the Women's handicap committee. She was proud to serve on, then lead, the scoring committee for the Seacoast Amateur Championship Tournament for 35 years.
Marilyn is survived by her son Stephen Palmer and life partner Patricia, of Delray Beach, Florida; daughter Lynne Palmer and husband Wesley Franklin and grandchildren Haley and Christopher of Scarborough, Maine; brother Thomas Bridges Jr. and nieces Laurie Simpson and Linda Bridges; sister Catherine Hall and nephew Michael Hall; and sister Elaine Bridges and husband Roger Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a gift be made in Marilyn's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Care of the Palmer family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born April 20, 1934, the daughter of Thomas Samuel Bridges and Marion Agnes (Leary) Bridges. She graduated from Robert W. Traip Academy in 1951. She was an accomplished student athlete, the star of her varsity basketball team, and enjoyed playing the piano and would entertain her family and friends often.
Marilyn worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where she made a successful career in Transportation Shop 02 and received numerous Outstanding Employee awards.
Marilyn married Curtis Palmer (Chuck) in 1958 and together they raised two children. After sixty-two years together, Marilyn passed away on the day that Curtis was laid to rest at the First Parish Church cemetery in York, Maine.
Marilyn loved sports and cheered passionately for her favorite teams, the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, and New York Yankees. She followed her teams intensely, quoting statistics and recapping the previous day's games. She was an avid golfer and member of the York Golf & Tennis Club for nearly 57 years. She captained league teams, organized tournaments and socials and was a leader of the Women's handicap committee. She was proud to serve on, then lead, the scoring committee for the Seacoast Amateur Championship Tournament for 35 years.
Marilyn is survived by her son Stephen Palmer and life partner Patricia, of Delray Beach, Florida; daughter Lynne Palmer and husband Wesley Franklin and grandchildren Haley and Christopher of Scarborough, Maine; brother Thomas Bridges Jr. and nieces Laurie Simpson and Linda Bridges; sister Catherine Hall and nephew Michael Hall; and sister Elaine Bridges and husband Roger Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a gift be made in Marilyn's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Care of the Palmer family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.