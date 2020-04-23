|
EXETER - Marilyn M. Brewster, of Exeter, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 on her 95th birthday at Colonial Poplin in Fremont. A lifelong resident, she was born here April 15, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Beulah (Edmunds) Maher.
Marilyn was a graduate of Robinson Female Seminary. She later earned her Library Sciences degree from UNH and was the librarian at Main Street School in Exeter for 12 years.
She was an active member of the Exeter Congregational Church and an active volunteer.
Marilyn was a skilled seamstress and avid knitter.
She will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dick Brewster of 65 years in 2013. Family members include; her daughter, Bonnie B. Rosencrantz and her husband Wes of Kensington and her son, Barry J. Brewster of Exeter; her grandchildren Sarah (husband Seth), Adam and Jamie (husband Tim); and two great-grandsons, Joshua and Shepard.
Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the loving and caring staff at Colonial Poplin and Hospice. They became a second family to her.
SERVICES: Burial was in the Exeter Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter. If desired, donations may be made to the Exeter Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 861, Exeter, NH 03833.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020