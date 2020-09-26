GREENLAND - Marilyn Jean "Jeanie" Woodcock passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.



Jeanie was born on Jan. 13, 1933 in Chicago, Ill., the only child of Lowell Guy Ritcey and Della (Harkins) Ritcey. She was raised in Grand Rapids, Mich., where she graduated from Marywood Academy in 1951.



Jeanie attended St. Mary's College at Notre Dame, Ind. where she graduated with a degree in Music Education in 1955. During her senior year in college, she met her future husband, Lt. Herbert A. Woodcock, Jr., a career Air Force Officer. They were married soon after her graduation in 1955. Together they raised four children: Herbert A. III, John Lowell, Kathleen Ann and Michael Patrick Woodcock.



Despite frequent separations due to military deployments, Jeanie selflessly supported her husband during his 30-year career, often assuming the role of single parent. She embraced this with love and dedication.



While stationed in New Hampshire, Jeanie was finally able to utilize her college degree in Music Education. She worked as a Music Specialist at Newcastle Elementary School and two elementary schools (grades 1-8) in the Hampton System.



After her husband's retirement from the Air Force, they started the Greenland Photographic Service and provided wedding photography in the seacoast area. Jeanie was an active member in the Retired Military Officers' Wives Club and the Retired Military Officers" Dinner Group.



Jeanie leaves her husband Herbert A. Woodcock, Jr. (Lt. Col., ret.), her son Petty Officer Herbert A. Woodcock III, her son John Lowell Woodcock and his wife Traci, her daughter Kathleen Ann Knox and her husband David, and her son Michael Patrick Woodcock and his wife Paula; 13 wonderful grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves cousins in Nova Scotia and several nieces and nephews in Rhode Island.



SERVICES: A memorial viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 9:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena, Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth, N.H.







