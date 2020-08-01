EXETER - Marion A. Brink-beloved matriarch of her family and much admired "ole timer" in the fellowship of Alcoholic Anonymous-died at 92 on Friday, July 17, 2020.



Before moving to the Riverwoods retirement community in Exeter, Marion and her late husband, Jim, were longtime residents of Portsmouth and then Newcastle, N.H.



They also had a home in Cushing, Maine, located just below the grassy field in Andrew Wyeth's well-known painting, Christina's World. She and Jim, avid sailors, treasured their many adventures exploring Maine's majestic coast.



Capturing a long life in a short newspaper obituary is, to use Shakespeare's imagery, like turning the accomplishments of a lifetime into an hourglass.



Even so, Marion's family and many friends could talk endlessly of her keen and open mind, appetite for books, superior baking skills, can-do spirit, her love of travel, devotion to her many pets over the years and great passion for her Red Sox.



Marion's life was meaningful to many people, which is an apt legacy of a life well lived.



Perhaps she will most deeply be remembered for her compassion and service to others. It is not a surprise that in 1987, while she was in her late 50s, Marion was awarded a Masters Degree in Theological Studies (MTS) from Harvard Divinity School.



Marion often said that her half-century as an active member of AA was not her whole life, but AA made her life whole. When she learned that her time was running out, her grace mirrored the aspirations of AA's Serenity Prayer.



"What touches me most," she told one of her sons, "is the number of people who have expressed their love and well wishes, some of whom I have not seen or talked to in years. For that, I feel really blessed."



Marion was also blessed with an affectionate family. She loved her caring sons, Richard and Ron Shobaken, their wonderful wives and her cherished grandchildren. She adored her stepchildren and they adored her-Pamela duLong Williams as well as Benjamin, David, Racheal, Niklaus, and Katherine Brink, some with dear spouses and their now adult children who themselves also have young kids of their own.



These and other members of Marion's extended family were enriched by her life and deeply saddened by her loss. Such heartfelt sorrow is the price of love, something that Marion both gave and received.



Buoyed by family, friends, faith and gratitude, she faced what she called her "next journey" with peaceful acceptance.



Godspeed, Marion. We love you.







