CHARLESTOWN - Marion Hutchins Bascom, aged 96, of Charlestown, N.H., and more recently, Kensington, N.H., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by family.
She is survived by her sister, Florence Hutchins; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her seven children: Donald Bascom and his wife Henrietta of Prattville, Ala.; Dean Bascom and his wife Donna of Charlestown, N.H.; Susan Bascom and her husband Lawrence Dorr of Kensington, N.H.; Richard Bascom and his wife Jeanne Kennedy of Sunapee, N.H. and Key West, Fla.; James Bascom and his wife Angella of St. Augustine, Fla.; Kathleen McCarron and her husband Peter of Lunenburg, Mass.; and Mary Jane Solomon and her husband Robert of Kensington, N.H.
For full obituary, please visit www.stringerfh.com.
SERVICES: Stringer Funeral Homes, Inc. in Claremont, N.H. is in charge of arrangements. Calling hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at the Congregational Church from 2-3 p.m. A private family burial in the family cemetery plot in Charlestown, N.H., will be held at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Rockingham County VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833, or to your .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020