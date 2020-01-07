Home

POWERED BY

Services
STRINGER FUNERAL HOME - Claremont
146 BROAD ST
Claremont, NH 03743
(603) 543-3146

Marion Bascom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Bascom Obituary
CHARLESTOWN - Marion Hutchins Bascom, aged 96, of Charlestown, N.H., and more recently, Kensington, N.H., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by family.

She is survived by her sister, Florence Hutchins; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her seven children: Donald Bascom and his wife Henrietta of Prattville, Ala.; Dean Bascom and his wife Donna of Charlestown, N.H.; Susan Bascom and her husband Lawrence Dorr of Kensington, N.H.; Richard Bascom and his wife Jeanne Kennedy of Sunapee, N.H. and Key West, Fla.; James Bascom and his wife Angella of St. Augustine, Fla.; Kathleen McCarron and her husband Peter of Lunenburg, Mass.; and Mary Jane Solomon and her husband Robert of Kensington, N.H.

For full obituary, please visit www.stringerfh.com.

SERVICES: Stringer Funeral Homes, Inc. in Claremont, N.H. is in charge of arrangements. Calling hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at the Congregational Church from 2-3 p.m. A private family burial in the family cemetery plot in Charlestown, N.H., will be held at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Rockingham County VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833, or to your .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -