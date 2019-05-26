|
KITTERY, Maine - Marion Dorr Niles, 85, of Kittery, Maine left this earth and entered Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Born in Kittery Point on Jan. 2, 1934, Marion was the daughter of late Burgess and Beatrice (Coffin) Dorr and graduated from Traip Academy with the class of 1951. She met and in 1952 married Alden Niles, her loving husband of 63 years. Together they made a home and raised a family for 25 years on Norton Road and later made their home for 34 years on Pickernell Lane.
Mrs. Niles was a homemaker and in later years employed with Port City Nissan as a bookkeeper. Marion dearly enjoyed time with her family, especially time spent at the family camp on Horn Pond.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, Kittery Point, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. In her later years she loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the pond.
Marion is survived by her son, Kevin Niles (Linda); daughters Jolene Marchi (Robert) and Judy Roberts (George); 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as her sister-in-law Beverly Dorr.
Marion was predeceased by her husband, Alden; grandson, Kevin Niles Jr.; and her brother, Leslie Dorr.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church Cemetery, 542 Haley Road, Kittery Point, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Christian Church, 542 Haley Road, Kittery Point, ME 03905, ATT: Joan Marston.
Care of the Niles family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 26 to May 29, 2019