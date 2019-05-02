|
VENUS, Texas - Marion F. (King) Buswell, born in Exeter, November 7,1929 to Harold I. King and Letitia R. King, died at her home in Venus, Texas, December 24, 2018 with her family by her side. Marion led a full and varied life. Her family was the central core for everything.
She married Russell Buswell shortly after high school. He was a herdsman and they spent many years on farms from N.H., Vt., and N.Y. Marion had many careers, her favorite being that of head baker in a four star restaurant in Vt.
Marion leaves five children, Bruce Buswell of Spring City, Tenn., Beth Hall of Holly Springs, N.C., Terri Dunning of Venus, Texas, Kenny Buswell and wife Donna of New Preston, Conn., and Eileen Decamenda and husband Joseph of Golden Bridge, N.Y. Predeceased by her husband Russell Buswell, daughter Cathy and husband Rich and son-in-law David Hall.
Marion also leaves 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She also has two siblings; Clyde King of Chicago Park, Calif., and Gladys Ray of Kingston, N.H.
Marion will be missed by all of her loved ones left behind and remembered for her wonderful attitude on life.
SERVICES: There will be open services at Hillside Cemetery, Route 108 East Kingston, May 11, at 11 a.m. There will be a memorial luncheon at Pilgrim United church, 197 Middle Rd., Brentwood, N.H. All are invited to attend and meet the family and enjoy a social hour.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your desired charity. Cards and letters may be sent to Terri Dunning, 4101 Adriels Lane, Venus, TX 76084.
