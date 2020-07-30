ROCHESTER - Marjorie D. Johnson, 81, passed away quietly early Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at her home in Rochester. She was born May 22, 1939 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of Ralph and Madeline (Tetrault) Johnson.
Marjorie was an avid painter who filled her home with many of her finest works. She was a member of the Greater New England Multiple sclerosis Society.
She was predeceased by her grandson Troy Jr. in 1984.
Marjorie is survived by her son Troy Hartson, Sr., of Durham, N.H., and daughters Lisa Corrigan and Simone Duven; grandson Jeremy W. Hartson (Ashley); and great-grandson Bennett W. Hartson.
The family of Marjorie would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice and Good Morning Program that was provided by the Rochester Police Department.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Greenland, N.H. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.