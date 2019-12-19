Home

Marjorie Dicey

Marjorie Dicey Obituary
NEWMARKET - Marjorie (Todd) Dicey, 77, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Pines of Newmarket. She was born January 4, 1942 in Keene, N.H., the daughter of the late Jesse D. and Vera L. (Davis) Todd.

She attended Keene schools and Keene State College, and formerly resided in Franklin, N.H., prior to moving to Exeter in 1971.

She worked at the Exeter Co-Op Bank for many years, then as a Medical Records Secretary at Exeter Family Medicine. She loved music, birdwatching, and spending time with family and friends.

Marjorie is survived by daughter Karen Dicey and her husband Stephen Osciak of Kensington, N.H.; sister Helen and brother-in-law Harry Shaw of Keene; brothers David Todd of Keene, and Dalton Todd of Rindge, N.H.; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, and for information on services, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
