Marjorie Little

RYE - Marjorie (Chandler) Little, 92, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Edgewood Center in Portsmouth, after a period of failing health.
Marjorie worked for many years as a librarian in the Portsmouth Library and the Rye Library. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and attending church.
She is predeceased by her husband of many years, Kennard Little of Rye. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Little) Dodds, and family G. Bruce Dodds, Alissa Dodds and Lauren Dodds.
SERVICES: A memorial service for Marjorie will be held on the front lawn of Middle Street Baptist Church, 18 Court St., Portsmouth, on Thursday, September 24, at 3 p.m. with visiting time with the family to follow. To view Marjorie's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
.
Memorial contributions made in Marjorie's memory may be made to Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro, N.H., at https://www.campsentinel.org/support
.