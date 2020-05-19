|
|
EXETER - Marjorie M. Colt, 90, formerly of North Hampton, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Langdon Place of Exeter where she resided since 2017. She was born January 31, 1930 in Newton, Mass., the daughter of the late Alfred and Alice (Narroway) Cuss. She grew up on a farm in Alton, N.H. In 1942 she and her family moved to Hampton.
Marge graduated from Hampton Academy with the Class of 1948. She then went to hairdressing school at the Mansfield Academy in Lynn, Mass. She worked for the telephone company at Hampton Beach. In 1949, she married the love of her life the late David F. Colt who predeceased her in 2011 after sharing 61 years of marriage. In the early 1970's, she was employed as a key punch operator for the Internal Revenue Service in Andover, Mass., and later worked with her husband in his real estate appraisal business.
She was a longtime member and probably the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Hampton. In her earlier years was a member of the choir and served on many committees.
Marge and Dave lived active and healthy lives biking, square dancing, cross country skiing and traveling. Marge was also an avid bowler for many years belonging to the Tuesday morning Women's Bowling League in Exeter right up until last summer. For many years, she also enjoyed her walks with the Hampton Walkers.
She leaves her daughter Laurie Ball and her husband William of Exeter; her son, John Colt of Lapeer, Mich.; five grandchildren: William Ball, Jr., Patricia Sullivan, Kara Tagle, Kelsey and Kylie Colt; and five great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother, John Cuss who died in World War II in the Philippines.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Langdon Place of Exeter for the wonderful care given to Marjorie.
SERVICES: Due to CDC regulations services will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of traditional remembrance donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hampton, 36 Winnacunnet Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Marjorie's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for future updates.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 19 to May 22, 2020