MILFORD – Marjorie Zaremski, 89, of Milford and formally of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at The Elms in Milford where she had been living due to failing health and she will rejoin her loved ones that had passed before her.



Marjorie was born in South Windham, Maine, Aug. 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Bertha M. (Roderick) Cole and shared over 49 years with beloved husband, the late Eugene T. Zaremski who predeceased her in 2000. She was predeceased by her four siblings, Melzar Cole, Lottie Jacobson, Thomas Cole and John Cole.



Mrs. Zaremski worked at Mafelder's Dress Shop in Albany, N.Y. She lovingly raised her son Thomas and daughter Susan. She loved being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She often sang while doing housework. After her children were raised, she became a real estate representative working alongside her husband, a real estate broker at Gene Zaremski Real Estate Agency.



When she was younger, she loved to cook and won many blue ribbons at the fairs. She loved living near the ocean, solving difficult crossword puzzles, and was an amazing Scrabble player. She also loved all kinds of music and was always a supportive listener. Marjorie found the best in everyone. She believed in persevering through life's challenges.



Wherever Marjorie resided, she was an active member of her church. She served in many positions, and was involved in numerous women's Bible studies and prayer groups. She was a member of the New Covenant Church in North Hampton and the Hampton Baptist Church.



Family members include her son, Thomas J. Zaremski of Parachute, Colo., and her daughter, Susan Jorgensen of Milford, N.H. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Marjorie's name to Hampton Baptist Church, 36 Winnacunnet Rd. Hampton, NH 03842.



Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.







