PORTSMOUTH - Mark A. Stretton, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
He is survived by his son Brandon Stretton of Somersworth, N.H.; two sisters Shirley Stretton of Portsmouth and Leanne Davis of Maine; two nieces Jaimee Yergeau and Jennifer Hanley of Portsmouth, N.H.; three nephews Gary, Nicolas and Christopher Tyo of Portsmouth, N.H.; aunts, uncles and cousins; great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.
He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019