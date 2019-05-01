|
|
NEW CASTLE - Mark Connolly, former Director of the New Hampshire Bureau of Securities, author and Democratic candidate for Governor, passed away early Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, California at the age of 63.
His fiancée, Terri Lareau, confirmed that his death was unexpected. Mark and Terri, residents of New Castle, N.H., were vacationing at their home in California at the time of his death.
Mark was born on September 2, 1955 in Newton, Massachusetts to Gerald and Anne (Malone) Connolly.
Mark began his life-long path in public service while an undergraduate at Dartmouth College. He was elected to the NH House of Representatives as a 22 year old in 1977.
After receiving his B.A. in Government and Environmental Studies from Dartmouth in 1979, Mark went on to receive his MBA from Northwestern University at the Kellogg School of Management. He served as a senior officer for Fleet Bank, Wellington Management and Chubb Life Insurance where he was Vice President of Chubb Securities.
In 2002, Secretary of State Bill Gardner named Mark Director of Bureau of Securities Regulation. During his tenure in this position, Mr. Connolly oversaw cases against Tyco International, Ameriprise, ING, Pennichuck Corporation, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and UBS. Mark's efforts resulted in fines and penalties on behalf of the state of New Hampshire for 55 million dollars. Mark's efforts and those of the Bureau were recognized by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, as well as local press. Mr. Connolly was the recipient of the 2007 Securities Enforcement Award of the Year from the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).
When people describe Mark, the words repeated most often are: integrity, fairness, justice, transparency, strong moral compass, principled, brilliant, kind, witty, and fair.
Mark's highly ethical nature became more evident when he was dealing with the FRM "Ponzi" scheme. Mark fought diligently and passionately for the people who were defrauded out of their life savings. Mark's belief that protecting the victims was more important than protecting state agencies led to his resignation from the Bureau.
After resigning his position, Mark was free to write his book titled "Cover-Up: One Man's Pursuit of the Truth Amid the Government Failure to End a Ponzi Scheme". His book is an insider's account of deception. The chapter titles are indicative of the battle that Mark was up against and include "Something's Just Not Right Here, Did He Really Say That, Through the Looking Glass, FRM Table Tennis, Passing the Buck, and Smoke and Mirrors".
Mark was a man of great curiosity and diverse interests. He loved art and collected many works of his own. He was also an artist. He loved history and books. He also made history and wrote books. Mark was an avid reader, a movie lover, a sometime sailor, a jazz lover, a comic with cool dance moves, an aspiring golfer, Gramps to Jeffrey and Samuel, a mentor, a father to Ted the cat and most importantly a best friend and companion to Terri, the true love of his life. Terri is the person who supported the man that we all care so deeply for. Mark was truly a Renaissance man. Anyone who had the privilege to know him knew that he was a gentleman and a gentle man.
Mark was an expert on Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway must have had a person of Mark's stature in mind when he wrote: "The best people possess a feeling for beauty, the courage to take risks, the discipline to tell the truth, the capacity for sacrifice."
Mark was a trustee of Strawbery Banke and the Portsmouth Athenaeum. Formerly, he served as chairman of the New Castle Planning Board, was a member of the NH Child and Family Services, the New Hampshire Audubon, the Greater Manchester Development Commission and board member and treasurer of the Ogunquit Museum of Art.
Most recently, Mark owned and operated an investment management company, New Castle Investment Advisors LLC, located in Portsmouth, N.H.
Mark was predeceased by his mother, Anne (aka Nancy) and brother, Bill.
Mark leaves behind many family members including Terri's sons, Steven (Katie) and Keven, two grandchildren, and his beloved Terri.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for May 8, 2019 at the Concord City Auditorium from 12-3 p.m.
Contributions may be made in Mark Connolly's name to: the SPCA, Stratham, N.H.; the Ogunquit Museum of American Art, Ogunquit, Maine; Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth, N.H. or the Portsmouth Athenaeum, in Portsmouth, N.H.
To remember Mark is to remember a life well lived. He always acted with integrity and empathy and concern for others. His life was one full of compassion and honesty and happiness. We are all blessed to have known him.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019