ELIOT, Maine - Mark Freeman Blake III, 78, of 187 Brixham Road in Eliot, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at York Hospital following a hard fought battle against cancer. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on March 6, 1941 he was a son of the late Mark F. Blake Jr. and Pauline B. (Clough) Blake.
He was raised in Kittery and attended local schools, graduating from RW Traip Academy with the class of 1959. He joined the United States Navy graduating from the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in 1960 before serving aboard the USS Severn overseas.
He married his loving wife of fifty-five years, Gloria J. (Rollins) Blake and together they made a home for several years in Kittery before building their home on Brixham Road in Eliot where they raised their children.
Following his military service he worked for over forty two years for Davidson Rubber; first for a time at their Plaistow Office then to the Dover and Farmington Plants in Security. He also worked part time in Dover at Seagull City and Sawyer Mills and also Dan's Star Market in Kittery.
Active in his community he coached Eliot Little League for many years for the Reds and the Red Sox. An avid out of doors man he enjoyed hunting and fishing at camp in Dexter, Maine on Puffer Pond. He cherished time spent with dear friends, family, his grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He participated for many years bowling in several leagues at Bowl-O-Rama in Portsmouth. He also enjoyed his time spent at the Eliot United Methodist Church. You could always find Mark in a crowd. He wouldn't go anywhere without his red hat.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Gloria (Rollins) Blake of Eliot; son M. Scott Blake and his wife Valerie their children Ashley and Timothy of Kittery; grandchildren William Blake of Kittery and Sarai' Blake of Bangor.
Mark is predeceased by his parents, brothers Edward, Douglas and John and his son Terry Blake.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with his family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine 03904. A funeral will be celebrated in the Eliot United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with refreshments in the Parish Hall following. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Eliot United Methodist Church, 238 Harold Dow Highway, Eliot, ME 03903. Care for the Blake family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019