PORTSMOUTH - Mark G. Kelliher died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Wentworth Senior Living from complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis. Mark was a third generation Portsmouth native born here May 24, 1953. His parents were Gerald and Eleanor (Dowdell) Kelliher. Mark attended St. Patrick School where he met his lifelong friends Joe Shanley and Brent McCarthy. Mark attended Portsmouth High School and graduated with the class of 1971. During his high school years, he was the Drum Major of the Portsmouth High School Clipper Band for three years. He also played cello and acted in several of the high school musicals.
Mark attended the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. While there, Mark produced and managed a number of concerts and other events both at the school and at other venues in the Washington, DC and surrounding Virginia areas. One of his productions included a 1000 voice chorus and live orchestra staged at The National Cathedral. After graduation, he remained in the area and continued to work with the Music Department of Catholic U producing and directing musical events.
Mark then moved to New York City and attended New York University, working towards a Master in Performing Arts. He worked for the Performing Arts of America and the New York Symphony, and directed many fundraising efforts throughout the country.
Mark returned to his beloved Portsmouth and jumped right into the non-profit activities of the city. He had an impressive list of accomplishments including: Trustee and Vice President of the Portsmouth Public Library; Co-Founder and Steering Committee Co-Chair, First Night Portsmouth; Trustee and Treasurer, COAST Transportation; Grant Recommendation Panel, Papoutsy Art Venture Fund; Co-Founder and Steering Committee Co-Chair, Leadership Seacoast; Trustee and Finance Committee Chair, Pontine Movement Theater; Capital Campaign Council, Portsmouth Regional Visiting Nurses Association; Director, Portsmouth Shipyard Employee Association; President, Trustee and Incorporator, Mark H. Wentworth Home; Co-Chair, Bi-Centennial of the Constitution Committee; and Vocational Speaker at Portsmouth Senior High School.
Mark was also appointed by Governor John Sununu as Portsmouth Police Commissioner. He was also a Mayoral Appointee, Growth Study Committee; Mayoral Appointee, Vendors City-Licensing Committee; Gubernatorial Appointee, Port Study Committee; and Mayoral Appointee, Vice Chair, Negotiating Committee Member, Cable Television Franchise Contract Committee. He was also elected Moderator of Ward 4.
Mark was President of the Portsmouth Rotary Club. During his time in the Rotary Club, he was recognized twice with a Paul Harris Fellow Award. He led a number of projects to include establishment of the annual Rotary Christmas Ornament, renovation maintenance of the Point of Graves Cemetery and the Pleasant Street Cemetery.
As Executive Director of the Seacoast Family YMCA, he took a financially dead organization to a fully revitalized business, by reducing debt by $1.8 million and nearly tripling revenues.
As President of the Greater Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce he increased membership from 600 to over 1,000 members. He also was deeply involved in the Tall Ships Festival and the monumental project of moving the USS Albacore to dry land. In addition, he was proud to establish ties and visit Portsmouth's sister city in Nichinan, Japan. Mark was also involved with the Northern Ireland Student Exchange Program "Friends Forever."
He was the Executive Director of Pro Portsmouth, Inc. and Maritime Heritage Commission producing multi-arts and crafts festivals, Market Square Day, and the Return of the Sons and Daughters Festival held at Strawbery Banke.
Mark was a member of the Corpus Christi Parish in Portsmouth, Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Va. and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Arlington, Va.
Mark was predeceased by his parents and his loving wife Maureen Lacey Kelliher. He is survived by his sisters Cecelia T. Kelliher, Mary Kelliher DeBerry and her sons Aaron DeBerry and Benjamin DeBerry, and Monica Kelliher-Hamby and her husband Steve Hamby. He also is survived by the rest of the Lacey, Prescott and Henne families in Virginia and numerous cousins, as well as his ex-wife Rebecca Alden Fortier.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held at Farrell Funeral Home on State St., Portsmouth on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Portsmouth Music & Arts Center, 973 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801, www.PMAConline.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020