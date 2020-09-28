1/1
Mark H. Lampert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Mark H. Lampert, 68, a longtime resident of Portsmouth, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 11, 1952 in Manchester, N.H., the son of the late Abraham and Anne (Wheeler) Lampert.

Mark attended Portsmouth schools and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1970. In 1983 he married the love of his life, Pauline (Colby) and together they raised three children. Mark was a self-employed appliance repair technician, a job he held for 40-plus years. He was the owner of Mark's Appliance Repair.

Besides his parents, Mark was predeceased by his daughter, Christina Anne Lampert. He is survived by his wife, Pauline and two sons; Jeremy and his wife Emily, and Timothy and his girlfriend Stephanie, three grandchildren, Samuel, Annalise, and Owen Lampert, two nephews and several cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held Friday, October 2, from 4-6 p.m. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad St., Portsmouth followed by a Committal service at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of NH, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Due to the pandemic, those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved