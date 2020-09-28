PORTSMOUTH - Mark H. Lampert, 68, a longtime resident of Portsmouth, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 11, 1952 in Manchester, N.H., the son of the late Abraham and Anne (Wheeler) Lampert.
Mark attended Portsmouth schools and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1970. In 1983 he married the love of his life, Pauline (Colby) and together they raised three children. Mark was a self-employed appliance repair technician, a job he held for 40-plus years. He was the owner of Mark's Appliance Repair.
Besides his parents, Mark was predeceased by his daughter, Christina Anne Lampert. He is survived by his wife, Pauline and two sons; Jeremy and his wife Emily, and Timothy and his girlfriend Stephanie, three grandchildren, Samuel, Annalise, and Owen Lampert, two nephews and several cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held Friday, October 2, from 4-6 p.m. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad St., Portsmouth followed by a Committal service at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of NH, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Due to the pandemic, those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.