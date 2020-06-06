RYE – Mark N. Zartarian, 79, of Rye, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was born in Newburyport, Mass. on Dec. 31, 1940 a twin son of the late Nishan and Annie (Kalashian) Zartarian.
Raised in Newburyport he graduated from Newburyport High School with the Class of 1959. He served 20 years with the U.S. Coast Guard retiring in 1980 as Chief Yeoman. Prior to his USCG retirement he was also serving as a firefighter in Salisbury, Mass. He then went on to earn an Associates Degree in Fire Science & Protection and served 21 years with the Rye Fire Department.
He resided in Rye since 1980, was a longtime member of the Newburyport B.P.O.E., St. Marks Masonic Lodge in Newburyport, Frank E. Booma American Legion Post in Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Moose. He was a loving father who dedicated his life to his family and serving the community.
He leaves his partner Carol Dowling of Newbury, Mass., former spouses Therese A. Zartarian of Montgomery, Vt. and Jeanie Smith of Las Vegas, Nev., his four sons, Mark Jr., of Las Vegas, Nev., Robert of Cooper Landing, Alaska, John and Joseph both of Montgomery, Vt., four grandchildren, Nicole, Natasha, Max and Ryan, his sister Peggy Van Amburgh of Newburyport, three nieces and one nephew.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his twin brother in 1940, and his brother Richard earlier this year.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the National Volunteer Fire Council www.nvc.org.
Assistance with the arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mark's memorial website or to sign his tribute wall.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the National Volunteer Fire Council www.nvc.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.