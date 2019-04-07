Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
(207) 646-6133
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary's Church
236 Eldredge Road
Wells, ME
Mark R. DeMauro

WELLS, Maine - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Mark R. DeMauro, of Wells, Maine on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Mark was born in New Britain, Conn. on Aug. 11, 1970, son of Ronald M. and Susan (Johnson) DeMauro. He was 48 years old.

Mark graduated from Kennebunk High School, where he was very active in sports, especially baseball, football and wrestling. Mark was a three-time State Champion in his weight class. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Theodore Roosevelt during the Gulf War. He then went on to graduate from the University of Southern Maine where he received a bachelor's degree in Human Sciences. Mark was in the dental industry for over 15 years. Most recently he worked at Ormco Orthodontics Corporation.

He loved sports, both as a participant and an enthusiastic spectator and coach. Mark always had a big smile, a helpful attitude and a great sense of humor, and collected friends wherever he went. He was a friend of Bill W. for over 24 years.

Mark will be forever missed by his loving wife Erin L. (Maguire) DeMauro of Wells, Maine; his beloved children, Sam, Nate and Mia; his mother, Susan DeMauro of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; his father Ronald DeMauro and his wife Sue of Kensington, Conn.; sisters Carie Costello and her husband Dave of Falmouth, Maine and Jody Mancini and her husband Michael of Kittery, Maine ; his father and mother-in-law, John and Bonnie Maguire of Saint John, N.B., Canada; brothers-in-law J. Craig Maguire and his wife Dorothy and Shaun Maguire, as well as many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldredge Road, Wells. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Wells.

Should friends desire, donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Wells/Ogunquit Youth Football, WOYFCA, PO Box 656, Wells, ME 04090 or online http://orgsites.sportsoffice.com/?org_id=65&level_id=0 at or the Wells/Ogunquit Little League, PO Box 974, Wells, ME 04090.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mark's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019
