|
|
TEMPE, Ariz. – Mark S. Osborne, of Tempe, Ariz., passed away at the age of 55 on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Mark was born in Merced, Calif., on June 30, 1963 to Ronald T. Osborne, Sr., and Sandra J. (Hobbs) Osborne.
He was raised in Portsmouth, N.H., and was a 1981 graduate of Portsmouth Senior High School. Mark worked as a blacksmith apprentice at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from 1982 to 1985 and then worked as a mechanic for most of his life, with his most recent employer being Drive Time Car Sales in Phoenix, Ariz. from 2001 to 2009.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Timothy D. Osborne.
He is survived by his siblings Ronald T. Osborne Jr of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael P. Osborne of Berwick, Maine, Kimberly A. Tomasky of Brooksville, Fla. and Natalie J. Ginnow of Palm Coast, Fla. as well as four nieces and three nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Portsmouth, N.H. on the evening of July 12, 2019. Please contact the immediate family for details.
