Marsha J. Goddard

Marsha J. Goddard Obituary
RUTLAND, Vt. - Marsha J. Goddard, 74, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Robert J. Goddard of Rutland.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., in the Clifford Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Calvary Bible Church.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Calvary Bible Church, c/o Buneva Wilson, 2 Meadow Lane, Rutland, VT 05701. A full obituary and on-line condolences can be viewed www.cliffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
