CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Martha Dana, 73, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Martha was a long-time resident of North Hampton, N.H., before relocating to Newmarket, N.H. and finally settling in Chillicothe to be near family.

She was born Dec. 24, 1946 in New Haven, Conn. Martha was an artist at heart and in practice. She was a published author of a children's book, and best known as a professional puppeteer throughout New England where she delighted both adults and children with her animated storytelling and amazing handmade puppets.

She is survived by her former husband, Conrad Dana; son, Conrad Dana II (Lori) of Chillicothe; daughter, Gwen Zinck (Brian) of Chuluota, Fla.; grandchildren, Conrad III, Spencer, Phoebe, and Julia Dana of Chillicothe and Kelvin and Griffin Zinck, of Chuluota; many cherished friends and her beloved pets Henry, Mandy, and Homer.

She was predeceased by her mother Bernice Thompson; stepfather, Wesley Thompson and sister Nancy Richards.

A private memorial is being planned for a later date. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
