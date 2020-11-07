Dear Martha's family, We here in Newmariet, NH had the extremely good fortune to know Martha all these years. She was a deeply caring person and very creative as well. Many memories of Martha: saving Mandy her dog from obesity by many miles of walking with her and Henry; her wood sculptures of animals and dragons she donated to the library. We will miss you, Martha. shawn finnegan and john cerullo, Durham, NH

shawn finnegan

Friend