WELLS, Maine - Martha "Marty" MacHale Lyttle, a 20-year resident of Drakes Island, Wells, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by her family. Marty was born June 21, 1940 in Summit, N.J., a daughter of William H. and Sara Lee (Jenkins) MacHale.
In 1953, the family moved to Middlebury, Conn. She graduated from St. Margaret's High School in Waterbury, Conn., Class of 1958, and attended Colby Junior College in New London, N.H.
In 1959 she married her first and only love, Harry D. Lyttle and together they raised their four children, first, 40 years in West Townsend, Mass., and then on Drakes Island in Maine.
Marty loved her family more than anything else in the world. And her family would extend beyond her blood kin. At their home the door was always open. There was always room for one more at the table, for an overnight, or in a pen, as her devotion often extended to orphaned or injured animals, both domestic and wild.
It was on Drakes Island that she became "Nin" to her grandchildren. It was on Drakes Island where she made summers magical. And it was from Drakes Island, Marty traveled the east coast to watch all her grandchildren partake in all their respective activities.
Survivors include her husband, Harry, of 60 years; her two sons, Jeffrey Lyttle and his wife Jane of Milford, N.H., and Christopher and his wife Barbara of West Simsbury, Conn.; a daughter, Sarah Marek of New Ipswich, N.H.; sister, Elly Szum and her husband Richard of Amherst, N.H.; and her grandchildren, Hunter, Max, Madison, Griffin Marek, Parker and Kayley Lyttle, Lucy and Calvin Lyttle, Harry and Chris Lyttle.
Marty was predeceased by her oldest son, David, and her brother Jim MacHale of Morristown, N.J.
Marty and family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers through this long process: Wells Family Practice, York Hospital and its affiliates, Home Health Care, Wound Care, Physical Therapy and Oncology. We also want to thank Maine Medical Center, Maine Medical Partners, Cunningham Prosthetic Care and York Hospital Hospice.
SERVICES: Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Drakes Island Improvement Association Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 164, Wells, ME 04090.
She is loved beyond measure and will be missed beyond measure. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marty's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019