NEWINGTON - Martha (Appleton) Robinson, of Newington, N.H., entered Heaven from her home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Martha was born on April 18, 1931 and was the only child of Helen (Brackett) Appleton and George A. Appleton of Portsmouth N.H.
She attended all of her school years in Portsmouth, N.H. graduating from Portsmouth High School in 1949.
Martha was married to her beloved husband Bruce F. Robinson for over 57 years with Bruce predeceasing her in 2015. Martha lived with her husband and children in Portsmouth, N.H., until 1960 when the family moved to Redondo Beach, California and later Anaheim and Anaheim Hills. Martha loved California and she and her husband lived there until they returned to Newington, N.H., in 2004.
Martha's passions included spending precious time with her family and friends, traveling (including various trips to Europe, Mexico, the Continental US and Hawaii), sailing, owning unique automobiles, the performing arts, dining out, collecting Hollywood Memorabilia and caring for pets.
Martha was accomplished in many career interests including positions as a paralegal, a newspaper correspondent, a Travel Associate, an outside Corporate Marketing Representative for El Camino Bank, an Executive Assistant to Karl Karcher, Owner and President of the Karl's Jr's Restaurants Enterprise, owner and operator of Anaheim Home and Pet Watchers.
Martha's magnetic personality and her inward and outward beauty were clear to all who knew her. She had a kind and compassionate demeanor and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Martha is survived by her daughters Denise Attalla (and her Husband Fred) of Dover, N.H., Leslie Blackwood of Newington, N.H.; her son Marlon Frink of Newington, N.H.; four granddaughters Kimberly Dumount, Suzanna Clark, Cortney Sawyer, Natalie Blackwood; two grandsons Seth Frink and Spencer Blackwood; as well as six great-grandchildren Alexis Dumount, Charley Vicinus, Jones Vicinus, Sienna Sawyer, Ryan Sawyer and Jamie Frink.
SERVICES: Private Family Memorial Services will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019