PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Martin A. Cameron, 91, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 30, 1927 he was the son of Ronald and Margaret (MacDougal) Cameron.
Senior Master Sergeant Cameron served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years before retiring. He was then employed as a civil servant at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Martin was instrumental in restoring the World War One memorial at the Plains in Portsmouth and made sure it was properly decorated at Memorial Day and Christmas. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Carmen (Reguerra) Cameron, children Gary Cameron, Ronald Cameron, Christina Chase, grandchildren Jessica Cameron, David Chase, Cameron Chase, and brother Thomas Cameron.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019