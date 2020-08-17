1/
Martin Brown
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Martin Brown passed away on the morning of Sunday, August 16, 2020, a day after his 96th birthday. He was born August 14, 1924 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Jack Brown and Ethel Halperin.

Martin worked most of his career in food service as a business owner until he retired to Pembroke Pines, Florida. He was a longtime member of Temple Israel in Portsmouth, N.H., where he was passionate about growing a vibrant Jewish Community on the Seacoast.

Martin was predeceased by his parents and his wife Sylvia (Levine) Brown. He is survived by Annette Drazin, his longtime companion; daughter Andrea Gray and husband Stephen; sons Barry Brown, Jeffrey Brown and wife Rachel, Kevin Brown and wife Karen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Elizabeth, Heather, Jordan, Ari, Grace, Zachary Erica, Shanna, Lonnie.

SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Road in Portsmouth, N.H.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Birthright Israel Foundation, P.O. Box 21615, New York, NY 10087 in memory of Martin Brown. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



August 17, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. So many memories of your dad/grandfather at the Maplewood Ave home. Keeping you in my thoughts.
Heidi Maddock
