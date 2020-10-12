EPPING - Martin Wallem, 50, of Epping, N.H. passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 after a long-fought, courageous, 19-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
He was born Nov. 18, 1969 in Dortmund, Germany, son of Lutz N. and Waltraud A. Wallem. A graduate of Governor Dummer Academy in Byfield, Mass. and Southern N.H. University.
Martin immigrated with his family from Germany in 1974. The family lived in Topsfield, Mass. and later moved to South Hampton, N.H. where Martin spent the majority of his youth growing up on a working horse farm. The family also owned a home briefly in Wolfeboro, N.H. on Lake Winnipesaukee where many fun times, lasting friendships and memories were created.
A life-long, avid outdoorsman and adventure seeker, Martin had a passion for everything outdoors; hunting, fishing, snowboarding, hiking, ice climbing, etc. This passion was shared with the light-of-his-life and son, Martin John.
After ALS set in, Martin remained incredibly positive and courageous as he dedicated himself to raising awareness of the devastating illness by non-verbal communication in local schools, organizations and fund-raising events. His need for outdoor adventure was miraculously fulfilled through Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country (ASPNC) in Franconia where he participated in adaptive skiing and hiking in the white mountains.
Martin was a remarkable human being who touched the lives of many with his infectious smile, spirit and love for life. He was loved by all who met him, it was the twinkle in his eyes that brought you in and kept you close to his heart.
Martin is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Cara Tracy Wallem of nearly 20 years, his son, Martin John Wallem; parents Lutz N. and Waltraud A. Wallem of Lincoln, N.H.; four siblings: brother Bodo and his wife Renate of Kingston, N.H., sister Yvonne Wallem of Hendersonville, N.C., sister Susan Chenard and her husband Joe of Lincoln, N.H.; sister Petra Brazawski and her husband Michael of Mooresville, N.C.; a host of devoted nieces, nephews and many friends from near and far.
He is predeceased by a favorite brother-in-law, Mark E. Tracy.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. A Celebration of Life event will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Martin's memory to: The Martin Wallem ALS Fund, c/o Renate Wallem, PO Box 246, Kingston NH 03848; or HARK, Inc., PO Box 6627, Hillsborough, NJ 08844, donna@hark-als.org; or Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, PO Box 304, Franconia, NH 03580, info@adaptivesportspartners.org
A completed version of the obituary will appear on www.brewittfuneralhome.com