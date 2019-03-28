|
|
RYE BEACH - On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Martin "Marty" Yohn Sponaugle, of Rye Beach, N.H., formerly of Lancaster, passed away at the age of 74. He was the loving father of four children and eight grandchildren.
Marty was born September 13, 1944 in Lancaster, Pa., to the late Solomon Woodrow 'Woody' and Dorothy (Yohn) Sponaugle. He graduated from McCaskey High School in 1962 and received a bachelor's degree from Cornell University in 1966. He earned his law degree from Villanova University in 1969. In the early 1970s, he moved his family to Bangkok, Thailand to join his brother in the zinc business for several years. He returned to Lancaster in 1977 where he practiced law at Sponaugle Law Offices and worked as a real estate developer over the course of his 40-year entrepreneurial career. He and his first wife, Andie Sheaffer, raised four children, Kristin, Wendy, Jim and Becky.
Marty had a passion for family history and enjoyed sharing pictures and family stories with his children. He also loved to watch his children and grandchildren play a variety of sports and was known to cheer passionately from the stands. Marty played football at Cornell and especially enjoyed participating in football team alumni reunions. In 2014 his four children joined him for a memorable road trip for the reunion festivities. This past fall, he proudly celebrated the 55-year reunion with many of his former teammates. His children remember him as someone with an uncanny sense of direction who always made an extra effort to get them safely to where they needed to go and who always did whatever he could to help them achieve their goals. Marty enjoyed the relationships he had developed during his many years in Lancaster and treasured his breakfast outings with friends.
Marty is survived by his four children, all of Lancaster, Pa., Kristin Kopp, married to Brian, Wendy Booker, married to Tim, Jim Sponaugle, married to Tedi (Decker), and Becky Trayers, married to Chris; his eight grandchildren, who range in age from three weeks to 13 years; he is also survived by his brother, Woodrow Sponaugle, of Rye Beach, N.H.
SERVICES: A visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m., all at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the S. Woodrow Sponaugle Scholarship, which supports Franklin & Marshall students with outstanding character, athletic involvement, and an interest in youth development careers. To contribute, go to www.fandm.edu/giving and select "give online." Under designations, select "view all giving opportunities," "other," and enter "Sponaugle Scholarship" in the designation field that appears. Mailed contributions should include "Sponaugle Scholarship" in the memo line and can be sent to: F&M Advancement Office, P.O. Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003.
To send condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com, Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory (717)560-5100.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019