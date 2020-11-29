RYE, N.H. – Mary A. Philbrick, 91, a resident of Rye since 1948, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Mary was born in Boston, Mass. on Dec. 24, 1928. Mary was one of three daughters born to the late Richard and Mary Ahern. She grew up in Boston, Mass. and Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada. Mary eventually moved to Rochester, N.H. and graduated from Spaulding High School.
Mary met the love of her life, George O. Philbrick in 1946 when George was on leave from the Navy. The love story continued and George and Mary were married in 1947 and started their life together in Rye. While raising their six children, Mary and George started their first business, Philbrick's Garage in Rye. In 1965, Mary and George then started Philbrick's Sales and Service in Rye and eventually moved the business to North Hampton. Mary extended her community involvement as Treasurer of the North Hampton Business Association, as a member of the Catholic Women's Club and as President of the Rye Junior Women's Club.
Mary was devoted to her family; she was a wonderful cook and a gracious hostess. Mary was an inspiration to many and with grace, class and warmth transformed the lives of those she touched. Mary loved Rye and her Cable Road community; her generous, loving spirit helped shape the unique character of the Cable Road neighborhood.
Mary enjoyed wintering at Half Moon Bay in Palm Beach County, Fla. for the past 30 years where her same generosity nurtured a spirit of inclusive community. Mary loved spending time with family and friends, whether it be on Cable Road or at Half Moon Bay.
Mary and George shared 56 years together in a marriage where love prevailed through tragedy and happiness. George O. Philbrick predeceased Mary in 2005. Mary was predeceased by her daughter Jackie Ann, her son David and her sister, Rita Rogers.
Surviving family members include her children, George Rick Philbrick and his wife Susan of Stratham, Susan P. Tiffany and her husband Mark of Amesbury, Kathleen Philbrick of No. Hampton and Daniel J. Philbrick of Rye; daughter-in-law, Susan L. Philbrick of Newington, brother-in-law, Kenneth Philbrick and his wife Sandra of Portsmouth; siblings, Joan Thompson and her husband Edwin of Epping and JP Sanford and his significant other, Christi Heffner of Deerfield; 12 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the Remick-Gendron Funeral Home, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at St. Theresa's Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach, N.H. Due to Covid-19 conditions, the Mass will be livestreamed on the church's website (www.sainttheresachurchrye.org
). All Covid -19 protocol will be observed at both the visiting hours and the service at St. Theresa's. Immediately following the service at St. Theresa's, burial will take place at the Rye Cemetery on Central Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Rye Public Library/Children's Room; funds will be dedicated to support programming in the Jackie Ann Philbrick Children's Room at the Rye Public Library,581 Washington Road, Rye, NH, 03870.
