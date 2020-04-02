|
SEABROOK - Mary Agnes (Sheehan) Kelly, 97, of Seabrook Beach, formerly of Brighton, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on February 2, 1923 a daughter of the late Cornelius and Hannah (Williams) Sheehan.
Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Lawrence. She earned a BA from Our Lady of the Elms College and a Master's from Northeastern University. She enjoyed a long career as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. She was one of the earliest certified teachers in the field of Special Education. Mary was an avid theater goer and enjoyed attending the productions at the Huntington Theater. In retirement, Mary spent the winter months in Deerfield Beach and Port St. Lucie, Florida where she loved playing bridge with her many friends and traveling with her husband.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Russell J. Kelly.
Mary is survived by her children, Russell J. Kelly Jr. and his wife Karineh of Salt Lake City, Utah, Anne St. Hilaire of Greenville, S.C., Mary Ray and her husband David of Seabrook Beach, Karen Kelly of Seabrook Beach, Jean Kelly of North Andover, Mass., and Robert Kelly and his wife Susan of Warwick, R.I.; grandchildren, Kelly, Marielle, David, Brendan, Sean, and Hannah.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her sister Constance (Sheehan) Berry, and her brothers John and George Sheehan.
SERVICES: Due to the current situation and restrictions on public gatherings, a private mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church in Seabrook Beach followed by a private burial.
If desired, donations may be made in Mary's name to OLMM Church OutReach Program, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Arrangements were by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mary's memorial website and sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020