YORK BEACH, Maine - Mary Alice (Davis) Neal, 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Mary is survived by her sons, Sean Neal and wife Kim of York, Maine and Dan Cryts of Tenn.; step-daughter Lisa Marie Crowder of Ariz.; Mary's partner of 33 years Richard "Skip" Thompson; her beloved grandchildren Ashly M. Neal of Kittery, Maine, Derek A. Neal of York, Maine, Amber M. Malin, Crystal S. Cryts, Darrell L. Cryts and Shawn T. Cryts all of Tenn., Melina Krueger, Sophia Morrison, of Ariz.; 16 great-grandkids; a brother Holmer Davis of Colo.; a sister Barbara McCaslin-Cagle of Calif.; many nieces and nephews.
Mary is predeceased by her late husband Norman D. Neal and a son Mark A. Cryts.
Mary worked for 20 years at the York Sewer District before retiring in the late 90's. "Nana Mary" was an avid sports enthusiast always up for an adventure to Vt. to watch Ashly play lacrosse and could often be seen and heard in the hockey rinks cheering Derek on!! In her later years she enjoyed listening to the "Elvis Presley" radio station with Sean and visiting with all his friends that would come by!
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, January 17, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran's . Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020