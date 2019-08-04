|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Mary Ann (Noel) Watson, 84, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Mary Ann was the widow of the late Frederick W. Watson. She is survived by her children, son Rob and wife Patty Watson, daughters Cathy Clark and significant other Ken Aspen, DeeDee and husband Mike Doran, Sue and husband Al Gigliotti and sister Judy Tracey and husband Bernie. Mary Ann is also survived by her nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents Sherman and Edith (Sargent) Noel as well as brothers Sherman and Philip Noel.
Mary Ann was a homemaker and retired from the Portsmouth school system after 22+ years, working a variety of departments, her favorites being the Music and Athletic departments.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Partridge House of Hampton who gave our mother compassionate and wonderful care.
Per Mary Ann's wishes, a private viewing and graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street in Portsmouth. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019