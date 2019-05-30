|
RYE - Mary B. Gray, 93, of Rye, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Webster at Rye with family by her side. She was born in Greenwood, Mass., June 16, 1925 a daughter of the late Mendarus G. and Margaret (Findley) Williams.
Mary graduated from Portsmouth High School with the Class of 1942. She owned and operated Jeannettes' Sea Shore Shoppe in Rye Beach for 40 years and later managed Philbrick's Store for a number of years. In her earlier years she was the Rye correspondent for the Hampton Union newspaper.
She was a longtime member of the Rye Congregational Church where she mentored a youth group, coached the girls basketball team and taught Sunday school for more than 20 years. She was the contact person for the Salvation Army for the Town of Rye and was a leader of the Salvation Army Camp with the Rye Lions Club at Sebago Lake.
Mary was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, was active with Rainbow leadership, and served as a Girl Scout leader. She founded the Junior Women's Club of Rye, and served as the State Jr. President. She was also a member of the Every Other Tuesday Club.
She shared 23 years of marriage with her late husband James R. Gray who predeceased her in 1969.
Family members include three children, Margaret Ward and her husband George of Canton, Ga., James R. Gray, Jr. and his wife Denise of Ventura, Calif., Audra Gray of Rye; five grandchildren, Melissa Megehee, Elizabeth Cassari, Robyn Mally, Justin Gray, Jamie Felder; five great-grandchildren, Silas, Andrew, Megan, Nicholas and Nathan; two sisters, Audra Riotte of Dunedin, Fla., and Margie Vedeler of Portsmouth; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Eastern Star Service will be held at 12:45 p.m. followed by services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Central Cemetery, Rye. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mary's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 30 to June 2, 2019