YORK, Maine - Mary Cox went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 92. She died peacefully surrounded by family at Sentry Hill in York, Maine where she lived the last few years. Prior to this she lived at Kittery Estates.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Ted; her daughter Theresa and her brothers John and Tom. Survivors include her three daughters Jean (Brian) Labanowski, Mary (David) Marshall of York, Maine and Sue Cox (Rob Newshutz) and six grandchildren.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020