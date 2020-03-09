Home

Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:15 PM
Good Shepherd Church
Rhinebeck, NY
View Map

Mary Cox

Mary Cox Obituary
YORK, Maine - Mary Cox went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 92. She died peacefully surrounded by family at Sentry Hill in York, Maine where she lived the last few years. Prior to this she lived at Kittery Estates.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Ted; her daughter Theresa and her brothers John and Tom. Survivors include her three daughters Jean (Brian) Labanowski, Mary (David) Marshall of York, Maine and Sue Cox (Rob Newshutz) and six grandchildren.

Please see the full obituary at www.dapsonchestney.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
