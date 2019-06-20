|
DOVER - Mary E. Boucher, 62, died at the Riverside Rest Home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born January 13, 1957 in Portsmouth, she was the daughter of Wilfred A. and Anna C. (McInnis) Boucher.
She attended Great Bay Services for many years.
Mary is survived by her three siblings, Albert (Lorna), Anna (Eric), and Peggy Cavanaugh; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: An hour of calling will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A service will follow at the Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Donations may be made to Great Bay Services, 23 Cataract Ave., Suite 1, Dover NH 03820, Riverside Rest Home Activities Program, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover NH 03820 or Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., Suite 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
