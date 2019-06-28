|
PORTSMOUTH - Mary E. Unruh, 82, of Portsmouth, widow of Richard "Dick" Unruh , passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Chapel Street, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110 and or St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 Chapel St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019