Mary Unruh
Mary E. Unruh

Mary E. Unruh Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Mary E. Unruh, 82, of Portsmouth, widow of Richard "Dick" Unruh , passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Chapel Street, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110 and or St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 Chapel St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019
