BRENTWOOD - Mary Favre Eddins Earles, age 86, of Brentwood, N.H., died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born January 13, 1933 in Marlin, Texas.
She grew up in Georgetown, Texas and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Southwestern University. She did further graduate study at Texas A&M and SMU. She was a true female pioneer in science.
She worked on the Apollo space mission, became a Senior Reliability Engineer for Raytheon, and an international thought leader in cost effectiveness and reliability eventually running her own consulting business while raising her children.
She is predeceased by her husband Don, as well as her sister Catherine, and brothers Jesse and Frank.
She is survived by her son Don, Jr., her daughter Catherine (Trina) Turer and husband Eric and her two grandchildren George and Sophie.
She will be remembered not only as vibrant and intelligent but beautiful and elegant. Her devotion to her family and faith in God gave her joy at the end of her life.
SERVICES: A graveside ceremony will be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas on Monday, June 17, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to a may be given in her name. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
