BRENTWOOD - Mary F. Clancey, 79, of Brentwood died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with her daughter by her side.

SERVICES: A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with masks on Friday at the funeral home from 5-7 pm. Burial will be in the Brentwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brentwood Fireman's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store