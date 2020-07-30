1/
Mary F. Clancey
1941 - 2020
BRENTWOOD - Mary F. Clancey, 79, of Brentwood died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with her daughter by her side.
SERVICES: A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with masks on Friday at the funeral home from 5-7 pm. Burial will be in the Brentwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brentwood Fireman's Association.

Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Lots of wonderful memories working with Mary over the decades. She added much to the ethos of life in our lovely little hamlet.
Skip and Sandy Belanger
Friend
July 27, 2020
My thoughts are with you!
Peggy Pulsifer
Friend
July 27, 2020
Rest in Peace and sign your heart out. Love..
Ken Christiansen
Friend
July 27, 2020
Dear Mary Lee, Family, & Friends,
We were saddened to learn of the passing of your mother. Having met Mary through the mutual friendship of Linda & family we were glad to be included and enjoyed our times with Mary and everyone. There were always good laughs. I also recall times I would run into Mary either in the Exeter Post Office or on the street during a lunch break and would catch up in a brief chat. Within the last couple of years we'd chat by phone to catch up on our friend Linda.
May loving memories and fun family stories support you now and in the future. God Bless.
Sincerely,
Jan & Doug Dicey
Jan & Doug Dicey
Friend
July 27, 2020
Mary Lee, I am so sorry for the loss of Mary. It seems like only yesterday I worked with her at PEA. Thank you so much for the updates this past week; it meant a lot. Thinking of you and wishing you peace in the days ahead.
Pamela Wiggin
July 27, 2020
Rest In Peace, Mary. Heartfelt condolences to Mary Lee all whom her heart touched.
Sue Fonte
Friend
