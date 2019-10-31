|
TAMWORTH - Mary Frances (Golden) Foster, 80, of White Mtn Highway, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H. Born August 4, 1939 in Gloucester, Mass., daughter of the late Joseph James Golden and Mary Frances (Vannah) Golden. She grew up in Gloucester and has lived in Tamworth for 20 years, moving there from Hampton, N.H.
In Hampton, Mary worked in the clothing business for the Bib N Crib, Prep Shop, and later for Luka's Restaurant in Hampton Falls. In Conway, she worked for Sew and Vac Quilt Shop.
Mary enjoyed quilting, cake decorating, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed her time with neighbors, often socializing on the front porch catching up on the events of the day.
Predeceased by her husband, William C. Foster, in 2004, she leaves two sons Michael Foster of Center Conway, David Foster of Wallingford, Pa.; three daughters Tracy Dwyer of Epping, N.H., Billie Mullen of Auburn, N.H., Gayle Sandusky of Elliot, Maine; a sister Katherine Golden of Wakefield, Mass.; and 12 grandchildren.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 17, from 1-4 p.m., at The Castle on Charles in Rochester N.H. (additional parking at the Rochester Public Library).
