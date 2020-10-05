KITTERY, Maine - On Monday, September 28, 2020, Mary Freitag, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 89. She was born Mary Katherine Bret on May 9, 1931, to the late William and Wilhemina (Kloeppel) Bret in Jefferson City, Missouri.
She married Rudolph Ernst Freitag, the love of her life, on November 15, 1952. After raising her family, Mary became a social worker at the Harbor Home in York, Maine, earning her degree at age 54!
Mary's life was centered on helping others. She was deeply committed to her Catholic Faith, and served in several ministries, including singing in the Folk Group, leading Helping Hands, and leading in Cursillo. Her faith and her wonderful sense of humor helped her through all the tough times in her life.
She was predeceased by her husband Rudy, her four siblings, and her sons Joseph and Greg Freitag. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Ranuaro, and her husband William of Walpole, N.H.; her son Kurt Freitag, and his wife Michele of York, Maine; and her seven grandchildren: Daniel Ranauro, and his wife Jenna; Emily Ranauro, and her husband, Eric Poulin, Kaitlin Freitag and her husband, Michael Nicholson, Annaliese, Michael, Thomas, and John Freitag.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the Church, with face coverings required. Burial will follow in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine; all are welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org/nca/donate,
or to Durgin Pines, 9 Lewis Rd., Kittery, ME 03904, attention: staff appreciation. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
.