Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
603-623-2251
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map

Mary H. Marden

Mary H. Marden Obituary
GOFFSTOWN - Mary H. Marden, 93, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Webster at Rye. Born February 11, 1926 in Manchester, N.H., she was the daughter of Herbert and Mary (Rasp) Hermsdorf.

Mary was a graduate of West High School and was very proud of the fact that she never missed a day of High School. She then attended Keene State. She taught at Bartlett Elementary School in Goffstown for 25 plus years.

She loved having family gatherings, and enjoyed reading, loved the ocean, birds, and crocheting.

Her husband Randall A. Marden died in 2013.

Survivors include her daughters Janice Marden and Joyce Kenney both of Goffstown; a son Tom Marden of Rye; grandchildren Ryan, Ian, Tracey, Kimberly, Craig and Lynn; four great-grandchildren; two cousins Jane Hayes of Rye and Chris Erickson of Manchester.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 74 Brook St., Manchester, N.H. Rev. Douglas Rickard will officiate. A calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., prior the service. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Online guest book at www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019
