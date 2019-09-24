|
|
NAHANT, Mass. - Mrs. Mary H. (McDermott) Sullivan, age 94, of Nahant, formerly of Marblehead and Lynn, died at the Jesmond Nursing Home in Nahant on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late William W. Sullivan.
Born in Westfield and raised in Lynn, Mrs. Sullivan was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Scanlon) McDermott and raised by the late John and Nellie (Bryan) Scanlon.
A graduate of Lynn Classical, she had worked in the advertising department for the New England Telephone Company Yellow Pages Division and also had worked for General Electric.
Mary is survived by her four children, Kathleen Sullivan of Saugus, Patricia Sullivan of York, Maine, James Sullivan and his wife Karen of Saugus, Sharon Sullivan and her husband Robert Savage of Nahant; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Jesmond Nursing Home for their care.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Wednesday, September 25, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, September 26, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Heart Church, 571 Boston St., Lynn, at 10:30 a.m. For directions and condolences visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the at .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019